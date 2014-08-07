PARIS Aug 7 Euronext plans to consult
market operators on changing its wheat futures contract <0#BL2:>
to bring it into line with grain quality requirements announced
on Thursday by delivery silos, the exchange said.
Euronext will probably hold a meeting of market experts next
month to discuss the issue, Olivier Raevel, head of commodities
at Euronext, told Reuters.
Socomac and Senalia, the operators of the two delivery silos
for wheat traded on the Euronext market, announced in statements
on Thursday they would both apply requirements for Hagberg
falling numbers and protein content for the 2014/15 season, two
measures of milling quality not specified in Euronext's
contract.
Senalia, which had already introduced Hagberg requirements
two years ago, also said it would maintain its quality criteria
for the two following seasons, and Raevel said this had
encouraged Euronext to propose a review of its contract
specifications.
Thursday's announcements followed confusion in the market
over what quality would be accepted for wheat traded on Euronext
after a rain-damaged French crop that could leave more of the
harvest than usual as lower animal-feed quality.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew
Callus)