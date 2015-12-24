UPDATE 2-UK builder Galliford ends 1.2 bln pound Bovis takeover attempt
* Bovis says merger proposal fails to reflect underlying value
PARIS Dec 24 Euronext still plans to retain only one wheat futures contract in the medium term, but this could be its older No. 2 version in the face of minimal liquidity in its No. 3 contract, the exchange said on Thursday.
Euronext announced on Wednesday it would open 2018 positions for its No. 2 contract, reversing previous plans to phase it out by then in favour of the No. 3 contract that has higher quality specifications.
The extension of the No. 2 contract was requested by market participants who continue to prefer the established contact, Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.
The exchange's objective was to operate a single contract following the convergence of quality specifications planned for September 2017, he said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
* Bovis says merger proposal fails to reflect underlying value
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.