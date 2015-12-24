PARIS Dec 24 Euronext still plans to retain only one wheat futures contract in the medium term, but this could be its older No. 2 version in the face of minimal liquidity in its No. 3 contract, the exchange said on Thursday.

Euronext announced on Wednesday it would open 2018 positions for its No. 2 contract, reversing previous plans to phase it out by then in favour of the No. 3 contract that has higher quality specifications.

The extension of the No. 2 contract was requested by market participants who continue to prefer the established contact, Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

The exchange's objective was to operate a single contract following the convergence of quality specifications planned for September 2017, he said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)