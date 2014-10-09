* Socomac follows Senalia in halting wheat inflows

* The Rouen silos are delivery points for Euronext

* Euronext says delivery unaffected for wheat in silos (Adds background and comments from Euronext, trader)

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Oct 9 Both delivery points for the Euronext wheat market <0#BL2:> have stopped taking wheat in the run-up to the expiry of November futures following silo operator Socomac's decision on Thursday to halt reception due to slow exports and tight capacity.

Lower wheat quality than usual in this year's rain-affected harvest has made it harder for traders to export French wheat, leading to a build-up in stocks at ports.

"Due to a limited loading program and the lack of available storage capacity, Socomac is closing its wheat reception until further notice," parent company Soufflet said in a statement.

Euronext, a benchmark for the European wheat market, is using Socomac, which like Senalia operates silos at the northern French port of Rouen, as a second delivery point for the 2014 crop starting with November futures that expire on Nov. 10.

Traders said the halt to wheat inflows at the silos raises question marks about how delivery against November futures will function, but Euronext said the suspension would not affect deliveries involving grain already deposited in the silos.

"It just means that today if you haven't done so you're not in a position to bring wheat to the silos because the silos themselves are full," Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

"We are a full 20 trading sessions away from expiry for November futures. It is possible that one of the silos will reopen for reception of wheat in the next four weeks," he said.

UNCERTAINTY

Socomac's announcement follows the same step taken by Senalia last month.

The silos had already decided this summer to adopt quality terms for incoming wheat beyond those stipulated in the Euronext wheat contract, in a bid to preserve grain quality for exports.

The move caused confusion about what wheat quality Euronext represents and led the exchange to consult market operators about aligning its specifications with the silo terms.

Traders said the high level of stocks at the silos could allow delivery against November futures, but that the suspension of further inflows reinforced uncertainty about this season.

"We don't know how the November expiry is going pass off," one futures trader said. "It's not a good thing to see the goalposts keep moving."

Some traders said the fact the Rouen silos were full to the brim suggested sellers have already been bringing grain with a view to delivering against Euronext.

Despite a recent four-year low on Euronext, November futures remained more attractive than prices for equivalent quality wheat on the physical market, they noted.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by David Evans)