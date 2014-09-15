* Lower crop quality in France to shake up EU exports

* France seen selling more wheat within the EU this season

* German, Polish, UK, Nordic wheat may take French share

* Romania to keep role as total EU exports to stay strong

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Sept 15 Poorer quality French wheat after a rain-drenched harvest will shake up European Union export patterns as northern EU countries take over a chunk of French sales to bread-wheat importers like Algeria, traders and analysts said.

A large EU wheat crop has put the 28-country bloc on track to overtake the United States in 2014/15 as the world's biggest exporter, according to U.S. government forecasts.

EU states like Germany and Poland showing decent wheat quality should benefit while France turns more to animal-feed markets within the EU. An import tender by Algeria last week provided a pointer, with traders saying it was likely to be sourced from the northern rim of the EU rather than France.

"There is a lot of export demand for milling wheat," Gautier Le Molgat of consultancy Agritel said. "It's the northern countries that should stand out in EU exports this year."

French wheat shipments outside the EU could fall by a third in 2014/15 to a seven-year low and be surpassed by French sales within the EU, farm agency FranceAgriMer said last week.

French exports are expected to suffer particularly from low Hagberg falling numbers, a measure of bread-making quality.

The Hagberg results have left France in a weak position in Algeria, its main export destination to which it shipped 5.7 million tonnes of wheat in 2013/14 -- nearly half of all French wheat shipments outside the EU.

Algeria sets a relatively high Hagberg requirement and with the latest Algerian tender suggesting state buyer OAIC would not ease quality terms, France may have to turn to other milling wheat destinations or fall back on feed-wheat markets.

A first sale of French wheat this season to Egypt in a tender earlier this month, helped by a slide in the euro to one-year lows against the dollar, offered some hope.

But unusually large imports of milling wheat into France so far this season suggest a large volume of French wheat may have to be marketed as feed grain.

GERMAN WHEAT SET FOR ALGERIA

Two rare cargoes of French feed wheat are due to load for Algeria this week, port data showed, indicating private-sector feed imports outside OAIC's milling wheat monopoly. France may grab feed sales too in Egypt and even Asia in addition to usual feed markets inside the EU, traders said.

Germany is well placed to win milling-wheat sales from France in Algeria, which is a stronghold for EU wheat as, for quality reasons, Algiers does not accept the Russian and Ukrainian origins that usually pose stiff competition in export markets.

Its big crop was showing good quality but with a fall in protein to closer to Algeria's standards compared with high-protein Middle Eastern markets it usually targets.

"German and French wheat are usually complementary (in exports) but this year they could be in direct competition on certain destinations," Olivia Le Lamer of FranceAgriMer said.

Protein content in the new German crop has fallen to 12 percent on average from 12.7 percent last year, while other criteria like Hagberg numbers were satisfactory, traders said.

"These sort of quality levels are certainly good enough for export, especially to Algeria," one German trader said. "The market is expecting large German shipments to start to Algeria from October."

Morocco, another major importer that like Algeria usually sources most of its wheat from France, could also turn to some extent to Germany and other northern EU origins.

"I think France's usual export business will be spread out to a range of suppliers," the trader said. "Poland will have a good season and is already said to be loading ships for Algeria."

Further north, Sweden and Finland could also play a niche export role after harvesting larger, good-quality crops, while to the east the Baltic states are expected to remain exporters of high-quality wheat to the Middle East, traders said.

Some see a milling wheat export role for Britain, including in Algeria, as it rebounds from two poor crop years.

But traders and analysts cautioned that a slow start to UK exports showed it was facing stiff competition both in feed and milling wheat in a well-supplied world market.

A record-large harvest in Romania could herald more strong exports for last season's top supplier to Egypt's state buyer.

Romanian wheat is again the origin most purchased by Egypt's GASC so far in 2014/15, although expectations of lower crop quality due to rain may cut milling volume.

"Market players are expecting more sales to Egypt from Romania but it will face tough competition from Russia and Ukraine and also from France," said Sebastien Devos of Romanian-based Koepta Brokers. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Radu Marinas in Bucharest, editing by William Hardy)