* Worry grows about EU wheat after wet, cloudy spring
* Still time for recovery if sunshine comes
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, July 10 Wheat crops in west Europe
urgently need sunshine to push them towards ripeness and high
quality after a very wet and cloudy start to the summer,
analysts and traders said on Tuesday.
Harvest forecasts are still generally optimistic for the top
three EU producers France, Germany and Britain. But the wet
weather which has spoilt countless holidays is now starting to
worry wheat farmers.
"If the wet weather continues there will be fears of quality
losses in several countries," one European trader said. "There
is still time for a recovery if we get a good burst of sunshine
so it is too early to add Europe to the problems seen in the
U.S. and Russia."
U.S. grain futures soared on Monday as continuing dryness in
the U.S. Midwest looked likely to ravage crops, and floods in
Russia's southern wheat export region caused havoc.
France, the EU's largest wheat producer, should harvest 35.9
million tonnes of soft wheat this year, up 5.8 percent from
2011, the French farm ministry said on Monday in its first
estimate of 2012 output. This was the same as
estimated by French farm agency FranceAgriMer.
But repeated rain is making farmers tense with concern
growing about whether the forecasts will be achieved. Rain in
France last month was 20 percent above average.
"Farmers are living on their nerves," one trader said.
"Harvest operations are being delayed and the start of the
(marketing) campaign looks delicate."
The rain along with violent storms, has lodged (beaten down)
some barley and wheat fields in leading French production areas,
raising fears of yield and quality losses. The regions Centre,
Ile-de-France around Paris and Picardy in the north were the
most hit.
In France's early harvest areas southwest and the Atlantic
coast, rains repeatedly slowed first wheat cuttings.
"Compared to the optimism of early June, these intense and
persistent rains have damaged some of the potential," said David
Gouache of French institute Arvalis.
Forecasters do not expect an improvement in French weather
in the next few weeks. Quality concerns were raised by high
humidity levels recorded in some areas during flowering stage, a
period favourable to the spread of fungus, Gouache said.
GERMANY
Second largest EU wheat producer Germany has also suffered
repeated rain.
"The rain helped wheat recover from the springtime drought
but we have had enough now," one German analyst said. "There is
growing concern that quality loss could occur if the rain goes
on. But a good blast of sunshine would still bring wheat to
ripeness on schedule."
Wet and cloudy weather is forecast for much of Germany up to
Saturday.
German grain trading house Toepfer forecasts the country's
2012 wheat crop at 22.71 million tonnes, slightly above the
22.70 million tonnes harvested in 2011.
BRITAIN
The outlook for Britain's wheat crop has deteriorated in
recent weeks with scant sunshine and abundant rains diminishing
yield prospects.
"The big concern is the lack of sunshine we've had through
June and into July now," said Jack Watts, senior economist at
the Home-Grown Cereals Authority.
Britain's Met Office has reported that last month was the
second dullest June on record, depriving crops of the sunshine
they need to increase the size and weight of kernels.
"We haven't had favourable weather for grain filling so that
is bound to have impacted yields," Watts said, adding that rain
was also a concern. The UK experienced its wettest June since
records began in 1910.
"Disease levels generally are high," he said.
The International Grains Council last week projected the UK
wheat crop would total 15.0 million tonnes, slightly down from
last year's 15.3 million.
ITALY
With wheat harvesting almost completed in Italy, traders and
farmers say new crop is big and good quality which could trim
import needs in the country, a major EU grain importer.
"There maybe some small contraction in yields in the
northern regions, but yields are good in the south," said Paolo
Abballe, grain specialist at Italy's biggest farmers group
Coldiretti. "On the whole, wheat looks good this year."
There has been no water crisis so far this year thanks to a
wet and snowy winter, but the use of irrigation resources has
increased in the past few weeks due to extremely hot and dry
weather, the Italian irrigators' body ANBI said in a statement.
Italy's soft wheat output is expected to jump 17.5 percent
this year to 3.34 million tonnes thanks to a nearly 17 percent
rise in plantings to 620,000 hectares and a 0.6 percent
improvement in yields to 5.4 tonnes per hectare, said farm
research centre ISMEA.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in
Paris, Nigel Hunt in London, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan;
editing by Keiron Henderson)