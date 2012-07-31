* Clock ticks as rain hinders work in France, UK

* German wheat needs more sun

* Spanish harvesting finishes, crop down

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, July 31 Western Europe's rainy summer is causing concern to farmers struggling to gather wheat harvests in the top three European Union producers France, Germany and Britain and worry about quality loss is growing, analysts said on Tuesday.

Time is starting to get tight but a stint of hot, dry weather could still permit a good crop to be gathered, they said.

In France, the EU's largest wheat producer, the return of rain late last week revived concerns about harvest delays and possible quality damage in northern French grain belts, which could spoil a crop that has so far produced strong yields and satisfactory quality.

After last week's dry and hot weather helped harvesting, storms and heavy showers between Friday and Sunday soaked some fields where plants are now ripe for cutting.

"The majority of wheat crops to the north of the Seine river are potentially ready to harvest but for that to happen we need favourable weather," said Jean-Charles Deswarte of French crop institute Arvalis, referring to the river that flows through Paris and up to the north coast.

Temperatures are forecast to climb back up to the mid-20s Celsius in north France from Tuesday but scattered showers are also expected this week.

"Up till now it wasn't too serious as the wheat crops were barely ripe but now there's little room left for manoeuvre," said Michel Portier, head of grains consultancy Agritel.

Wheat harvest results in south France show good yields and reasonable quality.

"The first part of the harvest meets quality requirements for export," a trader said, citing protein content of between 11 and 11.2 percent on the west coast. "But what will it be like in Rouen or Dunkirk unless clear weather establishes itself?"

Most of the buyers in Europe's primary Middle Eastern export markets demand protein content of at least 11 percent.

Decent yields in harvested areas have led French forecasters to peg this year's production well above the drought-affected 2011 crop of 34 million tonnes. France's farm ministry forecasts 35.9 million tonnes, while private analysts Offre & Demande Agricole last week raised its outlook to 36.9 million tonnes.

GERMANY

In Germany, the EU's second largest wheat producer, wheat still needs more sunshine but weather has improved after a rainy weekend.

Harvesting has started in some early wheat areas in south Germany but it could be up to two more weeks before the main export grain belts in north Germany are harvested.

"Some dry weather will push us to a reasonable crop," one analyst said. "There is some concern about quality damage such as lower protein content if rain continues. But this is still only concern at the moment and there is still time for further positive development."

Dryer weather is forecast for most of the country from Tuesday to Saturday after a wet weekend. Early areas harvested show a wide range of quality. Early areas are not usually indicative of the national trend.

"The dryer, warmer weather in the last week has permitted good progress to be made on barley harvesting, which is gathered before wheat, and so reduced concerns about logistics problems if the barley harvest period was expanded," a trader said.

German grain trader Toepfer forecasts the country's 2012 wheat crop at 23.18 million tonnes from 22.70 million tonnes in 2011.

BRITAIN

Cool, wet weather in Britain has seen the harvest delayed by around two weeks compared with usual timing, dealers said. Britain had twice the average rainfall this month up to July 24, said crop consultants ADAS.

David Sheppard, managing director of UK merchant Gleadell said: "Prospects for wheat are not good given the weather we've had since the middle of June impacting badly in terms of disease, root development and general yield capacity for the crop. If the quality is as bad as some people fear then no doubt we will have to import more than we would in a normal year." Gleadell expects U.K. wheat production of 14.5 to 15 million tonnes against 15.2 million in 2011.

SPAIN

Spain's wheat harvest is almost finished and is expected to be down sharply on the year. But with two key regions Castilla y Leon and Navarra still to finished in the next 1-2 weeks, the final harvest picture is still unclear.

"We are waiting, perhaps in a week or so's time for those regions to confirm the disaster we've been expecting for the harvest this year," said Gregorio Juarez of the young farmers' association in Madrid.

He doubted the harvest would reach 4 million tonnes against 7 million tonnes harvested last year. His forecast was above an estimate of around 4.7 million tonnes from the farmers' cooperatives association. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris, Sarah McFarlane in London, Nigel Davies in Madrid)