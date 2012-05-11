May 11 Indian government-run State Trading
Corporation on Friday invited bids from private
traders for exports of wheat, a day after the food minister said
New Delhi was looking to trim its huge stockpile.
Government warehouses had around 19.9 million tonnes of
wheat on April 1, nearly five times the official target of 4.0
million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government
sources said last month.
The STC said in a newspaper advertisement that bidders for
the export tender must submit their offers by May 24. The wheat
will have to be shipped from the Food Corporation of India
warehouses through the ports at Kandla and Mundra in the western
state of Gujarat.
"We have floated tender just to test the water, to see what
price we are getting," a government source said.
Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday India is
considering selling wheat to Africa, the Middle East and
neighbours such as Afghanistan and Pakistan.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI and Rajendra Jadhav
in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)