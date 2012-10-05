SEOUL Oct 5 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking 42,700 tonnes of Australian milling wheat via a tender on Friday, traders said.

The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday and the product should arrive to the ports of Busan and/or Incheon in January, 2013, they added. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)