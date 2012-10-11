UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Oct 11 South Korea's DongA One Corp bought 25,100 tonnes of milling wheat for January arrival via a tender on Thursday, traders said. The flour miller bought U.S. origin milling wheat from Columbia Grain & Ingredients (CGI) for arrival between Jan. 1 and 31 of next year, traders said. Details are as follows: PRODUCT TONNE PRICE(FOB/T) Soft White(9.5 min) 11,000 $331 Soft White(8.5 max) 1,700 $339 Hard Red Winter 9,000 $361 Northern Spring 3,400 $378 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources