SEOUL, Oct 11 South Korea's DongA One Corp bought 25,100 tonnes of milling wheat for January arrival via a tender on Thursday, traders said. The flour miller bought U.S. origin milling wheat from Columbia Grain & Ingredients (CGI) for arrival between Jan. 1 and 31 of next year, traders said. Details are as follows: PRODUCT TONNE PRICE(FOB/T) Soft White(9.5 min) 11,000 $331 Soft White(8.5 max) 1,700 $339 Hard Red Winter 9,000 $361 Northern Spring 3,400 $378 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)