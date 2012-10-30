UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 30 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking 24,700 tonnes of U.S.-origin milling wheat via a tender on Tuesday, traders said.
The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday and the product should arrive at the port of Busan from Feb. 1-28, 2013, they said. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources