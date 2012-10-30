SEOUL Oct 30 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking 24,700 tonnes of U.S.-origin milling wheat via a tender on Tuesday, traders said.

The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday and the product should arrive at the port of Busan from Feb. 1-28, 2013, they said. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)