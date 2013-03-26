SEOUL, March 26 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd is seeking 33,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat for June shipment via a tender on Wednesday, traders said.

The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday and the product should arrive at the port of Incheon, they said. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)