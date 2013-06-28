SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking 15,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat for October arrival via a tender on Friday, traders said. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday, they said. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT 15,000 Early October, 2013/Incheon, Busan (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)