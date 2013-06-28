SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd bought 30,000 tonnes of Canadian milling wheat for September arrival via a tender which closed on Friday, traders said.

The flour miller purchased the wheat product from Cargill, which sought No. 2 or better Canada Western Red Spring, they said. One source said it bought at around $314 per tonne on a free on board (FOB) basis.

The product will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Michael Perry)