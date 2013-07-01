SEOUL, July 1 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp bought 15,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat for October arrival via a tender that closed on June 28, traders said on Monday. The flour miller purchased the product from Cargill, they said. One source said the price was $349 per tonne on a free-on-board basis. The wheat will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan in early October. (Reporting by Michelle Kim and Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)