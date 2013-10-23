UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Oct 23 South Korean flour millers bought 25,500 tonnes of Canadian milling wheat and a combined 54,600 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat via tenders closed on Wednesday, South Korean traders said. Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd purchased a total of 25,500 tonnes of Canadian milling wheat from CHS at around $330 per tonne on a free-on-board basis, they said. Daehan also bought a total of 54,600 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat together with CJ Cheiljedang Corp from CGI, they added without giving price information. Details of the purchases are as follows: --Canadian milling wheat TONNES PRICE(FOB/T) SELLER SHIPMENT 25,500 at around $330 CHS Feb. 1-28, 2014 --U.S. milling wheat TONNES SELLER SHIPMENT 23,000 CGI Feb. 1-28,2014 TONNES SELLER DELIVERY 31,600 CGI Feb. 10-March 10, 2014 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources