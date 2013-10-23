SEOUL, Oct 23 South Korean flour millers bought 25,500 tonnes of Canadian milling wheat and a combined 54,600 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat via tenders closed on Wednesday, South Korean traders said. Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd purchased a total of 25,500 tonnes of Canadian milling wheat from CHS at around $330 per tonne on a free-on-board basis, they said. Daehan also bought a total of 54,600 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat together with CJ Cheiljedang Corp from CGI, they added without giving price information. Details of the purchases are as follows: --Canadian milling wheat TONNES PRICE(FOB/T) SELLER SHIPMENT 25,500 at around $330 CHS Feb. 1-28, 2014 --U.S. milling wheat TONNES SELLER SHIPMENT 23,000 CGI Feb. 1-28,2014 TONNES SELLER DELIVERY 31,600 CGI Feb. 10-March 10, 2014 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)