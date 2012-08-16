SEOUL Aug 16 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Daesun Flour Mills and Samhwa Flour Mills are together seeking 23,000 tonnes of milling wheat via a tender, traders said on Thursday.

The tender seeking U.S. origin milling wheat will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Aug. 17 and the product should arrive between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10 to the port of Incheon, they said. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)