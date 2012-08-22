European shares up, Unilever and Pearson weigh on FTSE - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
SEOUL Aug 22 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills bought 18,700 tonnes of milling wheat from the Canadian Wheat Board via a tender on Wednesday, traders said.
The product will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, they added.
The traders declined to reveal price information.
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Adds quote on aluminium, updates prices)