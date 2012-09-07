SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Cargill Inc for arrival between Oct. 26 and Nov. 15 via a private deal, traders said on Friday.

MFG bought feed wheat at $332.75 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis with $1.5 extra per tonne for port delivery charges, they said. The wheat product was sought worldwide though most is likely to be of Indian origin, they added.