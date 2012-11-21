UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Nov 21 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd has bought a total of 48,200 tonnes of milling wheat via tenders closed on Wednesday, traders said. While price information was not available, details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER ORIGIN SHIPMENT 24,500 Toepfer International U.S. March 1-31,2013 23,700 CWB Canada Feb 20-Mar 20,2013 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources