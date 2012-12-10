SEOUL Dec 10 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd, Samhwa Flour Mills and Daesun Flour Mills together bought 23,000 tonnes of milling wheat via tenders closed late on Friday, traders said on Monday.

The companies bought U.S. origin milling wheat from STX Corp for arrival between late March and early April, 2013, traders said, while declining to provide price information. The product will arrive at the port of Incheon, they added. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)