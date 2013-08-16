UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Aug 16 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp bought 47,800 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat for October shipment via tenders closed on Wednesday, traders said on Friday. The flour miller purchased the product from Cargill. The wheat will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE COMMODITY PRICE(FOB/T) SHIPMENT 25,000 Soft White $272 Oct 1-31, 2013 1,600 Soft White $276 Oct 1-31, 2013 10,800 Hard Red Winter $310 Oct 1-31, 2013 10,400 Northern Spring $314 Oct 1-31, 2013 (Reporting By Narae Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources