SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korea's Samyang Milmax Corp, DongA One Corp and Korea Flour Mills Co together bought 22,500 tonnes of U.S. origin milling wheat via a tender closed on Wednesday, traders said. The companies purchased the wheat product from Itochu for shipment between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, which will arrive at the port of Pyeongtaek, they said. In terms of price, a source said the flour millers bought soft white wheat at $275.41 per tonne, hard red winter at $311.5 and northern spring at $324.7 on a free-on-board basis. Details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PRICE(FOB/T) 10,000 Soft White $275.41 5,900 Hard Red Winter $311.50 6,600 Northern Spring $324.70 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)