UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG Oct 15 South Korean flour mill CJ Cheiljedang Corp. purchased 24,500 tonnes of U.S.-origin milling wheat in a deal on Wednesday, European traders said.
It was for shipment between Feb. 1-28, 2015, and the purchase involved a range of wheat types, traders said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources