SEOUL, June 3 South Korea did not detect genetically modified (GM) wheat in a preliminary test of imported wheat and flour from the U.S. state of Oregon, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Monday.

The country's Ministry of Food and Drug is due to release final test results on Wednesday.

Although the United States has embraced GM crops such as soybeans and cotton, GM wheat has never been approved in the United States, or anywhere else in the world.

Wheat found in a northeast Oregon field in late April was developed by biotech giant Monsanto Co more than a decade ago but never put into commercial production.