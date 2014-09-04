SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean mill CJ Cheiljedang Corp bought a total of 26,100 tonnes of U.S. Western White or Soft White wheat on Wednesday, Korean traders said. One purchase of 21,200 tonnes wheat of 10.5 percent maximum protein was made at around $260 a tonne, one trader said, and another said the price was $262.89 a tonne. The second purchase of 4,900 tonnes wheat of 8.5 percent maximum protein was made at around $300 a tonne, one trader said, and another said the price was $299.63 per tonne. The seller was said to be CHS. The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan, and shipment is scheduled between Jan. 1 and 31, 2015. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)