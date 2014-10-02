SEOUL, Oct 2 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking a total of 40,000 tonnes Australian wheat for February arrival via tenders on Thursday, traders said. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Oct. 2, 2014. Additional details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY SHIPMENT SCHEDULE/PORT 34,500 Australian Standard White Feb. 1-28, 2015/Busan 5,500 Australian Hard Feb. 1-28, 2015/Busan (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)