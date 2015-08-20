Aug 20 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd is seeking 23,900 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States via tenders for November shipment, a South Korean trading source said on Thursday. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday. Details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 9,100 White/Soft max. 10.5 700 White/Soft max. 8.5 5,500 Hard Red Wheat min. 11.5 8,600 Northern Spring/ min. 14 Dark Northern Spring (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)