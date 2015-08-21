Seoul, Aug 21 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd bought 23,900 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender that closed Thursday, a source from the utility said on Friday. The wheat was for shipment in December, the source said, but declined to disclose details about prices. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PORT SUPPLIER 9,100 White/Soft Incheon Mitsui&Co 700 White/Soft Incheon Mitsui&Co 5,500 Hard Red Wheat Incheon Mitsui&Co 8,600 Northern Spring/ Incheon Mitsui&Co Dark Northern Spring (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)