BRIEF-Walt Disney extends Robert Iger's employment term as chairman, CEO to July 2, 2019
* Robert Iger would remain employed with company and serve as chairman and chief executive officer from June 30, 2018 to July 2, 2019
Seoul, Aug 21 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd bought 23,900 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender that closed Thursday, a source from the utility said on Friday. The wheat was for shipment in December, the source said, but declined to disclose details about prices. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PORT SUPPLIER 9,100 White/Soft Incheon Mitsui&Co 700 White/Soft Incheon Mitsui&Co 5,500 Hard Red Wheat Incheon Mitsui&Co 8,600 Northern Spring/ Incheon Mitsui&Co Dark Northern Spring (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Robert Iger would remain employed with company and serve as chairman and chief executive officer from June 30, 2018 to July 2, 2019
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 23 Space Systems/Loral is suing rival Orbital ATK over an alleged theft of proprietary data and business plans for an in-space satellite servicing technology, according to a complaint filed on Thursday.