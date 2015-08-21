SEOUL Aug 21 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp bought 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States, a source from the utility said.

The seller was said to be Mitsui&Co. The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan, and shipment is scheduled between Nov. 1 and Nov. 31, 2015, the source said, but declined to disclose details about prices. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)