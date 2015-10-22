SEOUL, Oct 22 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from Australia for shipment in May, 2016 via a tender. The tender will close at 2 p.m.(0500 GMT) on Thursday, according to the ITB. Details are as follows: TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 44,100 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 5,900 Australian Hard min. 11.5 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)