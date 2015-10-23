Oct 23 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 51,100 tonnes of wheat to be sourced form the United States for shipment in March, 2016 via two spot tenders. The tenders will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 25,200 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 3,000 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 and/or max. 9.0 8,400 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 14,500 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)