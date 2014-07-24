SEOUL, July 24 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd is seeking 17,600 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat for December shipment via a tender on Thursday, traders said.

The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday, and the product should arrive at the port of Incheon, they said. (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)