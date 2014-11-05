(Corrects day to Thursday in paragraph 2) SEOUL, Nov 6 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd is seeking a total of 28,900 tonnes of U.S. wheat for March to April shipment via tenders, traders said. The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday. Additional details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 12,300 Western and/or Soft White max. 10.5 1,200 Western and/or Soft White max. 8.5 3,200 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 12,200 (Dark) Northern Spring min. 14.0 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)