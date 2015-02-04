UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Feb 4 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for June shipment via a tender, South Korean traders said on Wednesday. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on February 4. The products should be shipped to Incheon and Busan ports between June 1 and June 30, and details are as follows: TONNES GRAIN TYPE 42,300 Korean Australian Standard White 7,700 Australian Hard * Note: Korean ASW blend is APW 70 pct and ANW 30 pct with 5 pct more or less. Sellers may offer smaller and/or larger quantity than requested quantity at sellers' option. (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.