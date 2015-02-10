SEOUL, Feb 10 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking 47,800 tonnes of U.S. wheat for June shipment and 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for July shipment via tenders, South Korean traders said. The tender for the U.S. wheat will be closed at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on February 10, and the tender for the Australian wheat will be closed at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on the same day, they added. Details are as follows: -- U.S. Wheat TONNES PRODUCT PROTEIN(%) 23,000 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 1,800 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 14,300 Northern/Dark Northern Spring min. 14.0 8,700 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 -- Australian Wheat TONNES PRODUCT PROTEIN(%) 44,500 Korean Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 5,500 Australian Hard min. 11.5 * Note: Shipments should be made to Incheon and Busan ports. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)