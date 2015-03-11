SEOUL, March 11 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd is seeking a total of 47,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for August delivery via tenders, it said in an ITB (Invitation To Bid) to suppliers. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, and details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 41,200 Standard White 10.3-11.0 4,300 Hard min. 11.5 1,500 Premium 10.3-11.5 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)