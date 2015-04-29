UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 29 South Korea's Samyang Corporation is seeking a total of 30,000 tonnes of US No.1 wheat on behalf of Samyang Corporation, Donga-one and Korea Flour Mills, and Daesun Flour Mills for shipment between September 5 to October 5 via tenders, South Korean traders said. The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday. Bids should be made on FOB basis, and the details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN (pct) 13,200 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 1,500 Western/soft White max. 8.5 4,100 Hard red winter min. 11.5 11,200 (Dark) Northern Spring min. 14 (Reporting by Seungyun Oh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources