ABU DHABI Aug 20 Syria's state grain agency said on Tuesday it had cancelled a tender for 200,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat.

"The offers presented were not in accordance with our specifications," a source at the General Establishment for Cereal Processing and Trade (Hoboob) told Reuters.

Only two offers were made to the agency, the source said, adding that a date for another tender could be announced shortly.

"I'm not surprised at all," Geneva-based Agrinews analyst James Dunsterville said. "Who would want trade with Syria?"

"It was probably not a payment reason but rather that they did not get a single offer as per tender terms and therefore they had to reject offers."

The tender for the wheat, for which payment could be made using frozen bank accounts abroad, had closed on Monday.

"Using the money from frozen funds is not easy and there are still restrictions on how you can use it," one trader said.

The Syrians were asking for a bid bond of 5 percent of the volume or a maximum of 1 million euros, which was seen as excessive in view of the political risk, the trader said.

"The Syrians also wanted offers to be valid for seven days, something which only the lowest-risk buyers can demand," the trader said.

Syria is trying to tap frozen funds in foreign bank accounts to step up purchases of food stocks including wheat, as civil war and a deepening humanitarian crisis push President Bashar al-Assad to seek new ways to feed his people.

"There is still an element of risk in using the frozen funds," another trader said. "I think after the system has been used a few times and shown to work, people will be more willing to offer."

Food is excluded from Western sanctions imposed on the Syrian government, which is fighting to suppress a two-year uprising. But banking sanctions have made it difficult for traders doing business with Damascus to get payment.

Civil war in Syria has cut the wheat harvest to its lowest in nearly three decades at around 1.5 million tonnes, less than half the pre-conflict average. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan, additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Dale Hudson)