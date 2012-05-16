TOKYO May 16 Nippon Yusen, Japan's biggest shipping company, is in talks with Tokyo Electric Power Co and trading house Mitsubishi Corp to buy a stake in Australia's Wheatstone gas project, a Nippon Yusen spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Japanese government and Japanese companies will jointly buy a 10 percent stake in the gas field in Western Australia for about 350 billion yen ($4.37 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)