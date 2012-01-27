HONG KONG Jan 27 Wheelock & Co Ltd
said on Friday that it has appointed Stewart Leung
Chi-kin as chairman of subsidiary Wheelock Properties Ltd, and
as a vice-chairman and board member of the parent company.
Leung, 73, takes over the role at Wheelock Properties from
Peter Woo, who remains as chairman of the parent, according to a
filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. The appointments are
effective as of Feb. 1.
Leung previously held a senior management position at New
World Development Co Ltd, but resigned as a board
member and adviser to the company as of Jan. 1. He is also
chairman of the executive committee of the Real Estate
Developers Association of Hong Kong.
The filing said Leung would receive a salary of HK$5.4
million ($696,100) per year, plus a discretionary bonus and a
director's fee of HK$60,000.
Wheelock shares closed up 1.23 percent on Friday ahead of
the announcement, which came after the close of trade,
outstripping a 0.31 percent gain the benchmark Hang Seng Index
.
($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)