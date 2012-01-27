HONG KONG Jan 27 Wheelock & Co Ltd said on Friday that it has appointed Stewart Leung Chi-kin as chairman of subsidiary Wheelock Properties Ltd, and as a vice-chairman and board member of the parent company.

Leung, 73, takes over the role at Wheelock Properties from Peter Woo, who remains as chairman of the parent, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. The appointments are effective as of Feb. 1.

Leung previously held a senior management position at New World Development Co Ltd, but resigned as a board member and adviser to the company as of Jan. 1. He is also chairman of the executive committee of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong.

The filing said Leung would receive a salary of HK$5.4 million ($696,100) per year, plus a discretionary bonus and a director's fee of HK$60,000.

Wheelock shares closed up 1.23 percent on Friday ahead of the announcement, which came after the close of trade, outstripping a 0.31 percent gain the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)