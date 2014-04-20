UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, April 21 Chinese pork producer WH Group and some of its shareholders are set to raise up to $5.3 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, with 29 banks working as joint bookrunners - a record for the city.
Following is a list of the banks and their roles:
Joint sponsor, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner:
BOC International
CITIC Securities*
DBS Group
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Standard Chartered
UBS
Joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays Bank
China International Capital Corp (CICC)
CLSA*
Credit Suisse
Deutsche Bank
ICBC International
J.P. Morgan
Rabobank
Joint bookrunner:
ABC International
BOCOM International
CCB International
China Merchants Securities
Citigroup
CMB International
Credit Agricole
Daiwa Capital Markets
Guosen Securities
Haitong International Securities Company Limited
HSBC
Jefferies
Natixis
Nomura International *CLSA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Securities (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts