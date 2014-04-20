HONG KONG, April 21 Chinese pork producer WH Group and some of its shareholders are set to raise up to $5.3 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, with 29 banks working as joint bookrunners - a record for the city.

Following is a list of the banks and their roles:

Joint sponsor, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner:

BOC International

CITIC Securities*

DBS Group

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Standard Chartered

UBS

Joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays Bank

China International Capital Corp (CICC)

CLSA*

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

ICBC International

J.P. Morgan

Rabobank

Joint bookrunner:

ABC International

BOCOM International

CCB International

China Merchants Securities

Citigroup

CMB International

Credit Agricole

Daiwa Capital Markets

Guosen Securities

Haitong International Securities Company Limited

HSBC

Jefferies

Natixis

Nomura International *CLSA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Securities (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)