HONG KONG, April 9 WH Group Ltd, the world's largest pork processor, is set to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday in a HK$8.00-11.25 per share range, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

WH Group, which last year bought U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods, intends to sell shares in a 2014 price-to-earnings multiple of 15-20.8 times, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said.

The company is yet to finalise the total number of shares to be sold in the IPO, though the primary-share component alone could take the deal value to $3 billion to $4.3 billion, the report added.

WH Group did not offer an immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Stephen Coates)