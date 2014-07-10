HONG KONG, July 10 Chinese pork producer WH
Group Ltd, which earlier this year a pulled its up to
$5.3 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, has updated its
prospectus in a sign the company could relaunch the offer soon.
WH Group, whose products include Smithfield ham and Farmland
bacon in the United States, has named BOC International and
Morgan Stanley as the two IPO sponors, down from an
initial list of seven.
The revised prospectus also includes first quarter earnings,
which shows profit after tax more than tripled to $407 million
for the three months ended March 31 2014 from $125 million in
the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Daniel Stanton; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)