Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BRUSSELS Nov 20 U.S. appliance maker Whirlpool secured EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to acquire a controlling stake in Germany's second-largest largest kitchen manufacturer Alno.
The European Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-member bloc, said market analysis had shown there was sufficient competition in the markets for kitchen furniture and domestic appliances.
"Customers could easily switch their purchases of kitchen appliance to one of Whirlpool's competitors as an alternative source of supply," the EU executive said in a statement.
Whirlpool, the world's biggest appliance maker, which already owned a 18.8 percent share of Alno, said in July it planned to buy all shares that could not be placed with other investors in a 46 million euro ($59 million) capital raising.
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.