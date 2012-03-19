NEW YORK, March 19 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance maker, is tying up with Chinese retailer Suning Appliance Co to boost its distribution network and sales in that key emerging market.

The partnership gives Whirlpool "preferential access" to Suning's 1,700 stores in China, helping the U.S. company reach shoppers in China's smaller cities as well.

The deal also lets Suning carry some exclusive products from Whirlpool. The companies plan to share supply chain resources to cut costs.

"This strategic alliance signifies our strong commitment to the China market," Michael Todman, president of Whirlpool International, said in a statement on Monday.

Whirlpool, which had sales of about $19 billion in 2011, is aiming for sales in China of $1 billion over the next several years, the company said. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by John Wallace)