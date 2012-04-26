* Q1 EPS ex-items $1.41 vs Street's $1.12

* Price increases boost profit; demand weak in Europe, U.S.

* CEO sees little help from U.S. economy this year

* No comment on Whirlpool interest in bidding for Daewoo

* Sees full year EPS of $6.50 to $7 vs analysts' $6.21 (Adds CEO comments from interview)

By Dhanya Skariachan

April 26 Whirlpool Corp warned investors on Thursday it expects raw material costs to be at the higher end of its forecast, forcing the world's largest appliance maker into another round of price increases.

The maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances also said it did not see a huge improvement in global demand for appliances this year. Its shares fell about 4 percent afternoon trading.

Whirlpool, which now sees raw material costs at the higher end of a $300 million to $350 million range, said the price increases will take effect in July and will be smaller than the increases it made in April last year.

In an interview, Whirlpool Chief Executive Jeff Fettig said that "the retailers who are doing well are embracing the price increases" because the trend boosted their profit as well.

The news came on the same day Whirlpool reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as price increases and cost cuts helped counter weak demand for appliances in Europe and North America.

The results echoed those of smaller rival Electrolux AB of Sweden, which also counted on price rises and sales in Latin America to fight weak demand in mature markets.

Both manufacturers raised prices last year to pass soaring raw material costs on to customers. The move triggered analysts' concerns the higher prices could hurt their market shares, especially as South Korean rivals such as LG Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd kept prices unchanged.

At the time, Fettig said it was not "economically feasible" for Whirlpool to avoid raising prices to woo shoppers.

The results from Whirlpool and Electrolux this week show that the appliance makers are finally having some luck in making price increases stick, said Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst at NBG Productions. Whirlpool's previous attempt to raise prices, in 2010, did not pass muster with bargain-hungry consumers.

"It looks like their shipment guidance hasn't changed much, despite them raising prices significantly throughout 2011. So that's also a positive sign," Sozzi said.

But there was some skepticism it could make the price increases stick. Standard & Poor's maintained its "sell" opinion on Whirlpool shares, saying it doubted the company could maintain its price increases, given the weak demand and increased competition from less expensive imports

Net income at Whirlpool fell to $92 million, or $1.17 a share, in the first quarter, from $169 million, or $2.17 a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 a share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Also on Thursday, CEO Fettig declined to comment on speculation about interest in bidding for South Korea's Daewoo Electronics. He said that mergers and acquisitions were not on Whirlpool's list of priorities this year.

LITTLE HELP FROM ECONOMY

Sales fell about 1.2 percent to $4.35 billion, while analysts had expected $4.38 billion.

Based on the current economic outlook, the company expects U.S. unit shipments this year to be at the low end of its forecast, ranging between steady to 3 percent higher.

Fettig does not expect "very much" help from the U.S. economy this year.

Whirlpool also sees bleak prospects in Europe, which is suffering from its own economic crisis. It expects shipments to Europe, the Middle East and Africa to drop 2 percent to 5 percent.

"Europe is probably structurally the toughest economy in the world and probably will be for some time," Fettig said, adding that European governments have a lot of "tough choices" to make.

Whirlpool anticipates earnings of $6.50 to $7 a share this year, while analysts expect a profit of $6.21 a share.

The Latin American market looks promising for the company this year, with unit shipments expected to be at the high end of its previous forecast of a 2 percent to 5 percent rise. Whirlpool expects unit shipments to Asia to be at the low end of its previous 2 percent to 4 percent range.

The company also said on Thursday that it was "extremely disappointed" with the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision to reject punitive duties on bottom-mount refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico.

"We don't accept that outcome based on what we know," Fettig said, adding that the company would weigh options to fight the ruling.

Whirlpool's shares, which have surged about 45 percent in the year to date, were down 4.2 percent at $65.98 on Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Andre Grenon)