Oct 23 Whirlpool Corp executives said on
Friday that an unfavorable currency exchange rate negatively
affected the company's overall sales in the third quarter.
Speaking during a conference call with analysts, the
executives said rapid currency devaluation in international
markets including Brazil, Canada, Russia and the European Union
absorbed about $2.5 billion dollars in sales.
The company also said declining demand in Brazil, China,
Russia and Ukraine absorbed about $900 million in sales.
Shares of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliance
maker fell nearly 8 percent to $146.68 during the conference
call.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Christian Plumb)