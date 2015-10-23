Oct 23 Whirlpool Corp executives said on Friday that an unfavorable currency exchange rate negatively affected the company's overall sales in the third quarter.

Speaking during a conference call with analysts, the executives said rapid currency devaluation in international markets including Brazil, Canada, Russia and the European Union absorbed about $2.5 billion dollars in sales.

The company also said declining demand in Brazil, China, Russia and Ukraine absorbed about $900 million in sales.

Shares of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliance maker fell nearly 8 percent to $146.68 during the conference call. (Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Christian Plumb)