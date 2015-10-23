(Corrects headline and body to reflect FY2015 expectations, not 3rd quarter results. Also changes "devaluation" to "depreciation" in second paragraph)

Oct 23 Whirlpool Corp executives said on Friday that an unfavorable currency exchange rate was expected to negatively affected the company's overall full year 2015 sales.

Speaking during a conference call with analysts, CEO Jeff Fettig said rapid currency depreciation in international markets including Brazil, Canada, Russia and the European Union was expected to absorb about $2.5 billion dollars in sales in 2015.

The company also said declining demand in Brazil, China, Russia and Ukraine was expected to absorb about $900 million in sales in the same year.

Shares of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliance maker fell nearly 8 percent to $146.68 during the conference call. (Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Christian Plumb)