(Corrects headline and body to reflect FY2015 expectations, not
3rd quarter results. Also changes "devaluation" to
"depreciation" in second paragraph)
Oct 23 Whirlpool Corp executives said on
Friday that an unfavorable currency exchange rate was expected
to negatively affected the company's overall full year 2015
sales.
Speaking during a conference call with analysts, CEO Jeff
Fettig said rapid currency depreciation in international markets
including Brazil, Canada, Russia and the European Union was
expected to absorb about $2.5 billion dollars in sales in 2015.
The company also said declining demand in Brazil, China,
Russia and Ukraine was expected to absorb about $900 million in
sales in the same year.
Shares of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliance
maker fell nearly 8 percent to $146.68 during the conference
call.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Christian Plumb)