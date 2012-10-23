Oct 23 Whirlpool Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by price increases and tight cost controls, and the world's largest appliance maker raised its earnings outlook for the year.

The maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances said its third-quarter net earnings had fallen to $74 million, or 94 cents a share, from $177 million, or $2.27 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.80 a share. Analysts on average were looking for a profit of $1.60 on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.