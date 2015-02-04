(Adds company outlook, stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Feb 4 Whirlpool Corp on
Wednesday said 2015 would be another solid year for U.S. sales
of its washers, stoves and refrigerators because of the housing
market's recovery and low oil prices, and its shares rose 6
percent.
The world's largest maker of home appliances said
fourth-quarter earnings fell due to costs from recent
acquisitions, but the results beat analysts' expectations. Sales
in North America, its largest market, rose 6 percent.
Whirlpool also reiterated its 2015 earnings outlook.
During a conference call with analysts, executives said
Whirlpool expected weaker sales in struggling emerging market
economies, particularly Brazil, and that the strong dollar would
remain a drag on its results in 2015.
Whirlpool reported a net profit of $81 million, or $1.02 a
share, down more than 55 percent from $181 million, or $2.26 a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding acquisition and other costs, Whirlpool said
earnings per share for ongoing operations came to $3.52.
Analysts on average had expected $3.19, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last July Whirlpool acquired a majority stake in Italian
appliance maker Indesit for $1 billion. The company has been
integrating its acquisition of Chinese appliance maker Hefei
Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd, which it announced it would
acquire in late 2013 for $552 million.
"Our integration activities remain on track to drive
synergies," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Fettig said in a
statement.
Fettig said on the conference call that the acquisition of
Indesit and Hefei would afford it greater access to the European
and Chinese markets.
Revenue in the fourth quarter rose to $6 billion from $5.1
billion. Analysts had expected $5.8 billion.
Whirlpool said the strong dollar, which diminishes the value
of overseas sales, had hurt revenue in the quarter.
The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it expected
2015 earnings per share of $14 to $15. Wall Street analysts have
forecast $14.39.
Whirlpool forecast unit shipment increases of 4 percent to 6
percent in North America and 1 percent to 3 percent in Asia,
with Latin America flat to down 3 percent.
Consumer spending in Brazil has stagnated over the past year
as the broader economy there has ground to a halt.
The company said unit shipments in Europe, now its
second-largest market just behind the United States due to the
Indesit acquisition, should be flat to up 2 percent.
In morning trading, Whirlpool shares were up 6 percent at
$213.19.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)