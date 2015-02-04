(Adds company outlook, stock price)

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO Feb 4 Whirlpool Corp on Wednesday said 2015 would be another solid year for U.S. sales of its washers, stoves and refrigerators because of the housing market's recovery and low oil prices, and its shares rose 6 percent.

The world's largest maker of home appliances said fourth-quarter earnings fell due to costs from recent acquisitions, but the results beat analysts' expectations. Sales in North America, its largest market, rose 6 percent.

Whirlpool also reiterated its 2015 earnings outlook.

During a conference call with analysts, executives said Whirlpool expected weaker sales in struggling emerging market economies, particularly Brazil, and that the strong dollar would remain a drag on its results in 2015.

Whirlpool reported a net profit of $81 million, or $1.02 a share, down more than 55 percent from $181 million, or $2.26 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition and other costs, Whirlpool said earnings per share for ongoing operations came to $3.52. Analysts on average had expected $3.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last July Whirlpool acquired a majority stake in Italian appliance maker Indesit for $1 billion. The company has been integrating its acquisition of Chinese appliance maker Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd, which it announced it would acquire in late 2013 for $552 million.

"Our integration activities remain on track to drive synergies," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Fettig said in a statement.

Fettig said on the conference call that the acquisition of Indesit and Hefei would afford it greater access to the European and Chinese markets.

Revenue in the fourth quarter rose to $6 billion from $5.1 billion. Analysts had expected $5.8 billion.

Whirlpool said the strong dollar, which diminishes the value of overseas sales, had hurt revenue in the quarter.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it expected 2015 earnings per share of $14 to $15. Wall Street analysts have forecast $14.39.

Whirlpool forecast unit shipment increases of 4 percent to 6 percent in North America and 1 percent to 3 percent in Asia, with Latin America flat to down 3 percent.

Consumer spending in Brazil has stagnated over the past year as the broader economy there has ground to a halt.

The company said unit shipments in Europe, now its second-largest market just behind the United States due to the Indesit acquisition, should be flat to up 2 percent.

In morning trading, Whirlpool shares were up 6 percent at $213.19. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)